Promising Dividend Stocks To Research – June 24th

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Exxon Mobil, and ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ are the three Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of companies that regularly distribute a portion of their earnings to shareholders in the form of cash payments, known as dividends. These stocks typically come from well-established, financially stable firms and appeal to investors seeking a combination of steady income and potential long-term capital appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

NASDAQ TSLL traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.80. The company had a trading volume of 192,031,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,657,337. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.55 and a beta of 2.86. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $3.71 on Tuesday, hitting $108.03. The stock had a trading volume of 14,262,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,685,056. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $465.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.49.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of SQQQ stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.09. 67,997,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,657,857. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $57.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.99 and its 200-day moving average is $30.53.

