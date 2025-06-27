Avory & Company LLC Sells 1,976 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Avory & Company LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the quarter. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF makes up about 0.4% of Avory & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Avory & Company LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 975,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after acquiring an additional 101,779 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 786,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 24,526 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 304,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,877 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 245,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 37,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,693,000.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.38. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $15.95.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

