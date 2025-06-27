Falcon Wealth Planning Grows Holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,743,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,017 shares during the quarter. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF makes up about 5.1% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $45,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYLD. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,556,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,718,000 after purchasing an additional 570,359 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 2,973.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 921,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,883,000 after purchasing an additional 891,440 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 430.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 470,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,147,000 after buying an additional 382,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 780,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,420,000 after buying an additional 139,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 158,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after buying an additional 63,248 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PYLD opened at $26.50 on Friday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $26.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.11.

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

