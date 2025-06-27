First Merchants Corp Has $2.33 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

First Merchants Corp cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $180.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $150.35 and a 1 year high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

