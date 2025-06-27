First Merchants Corp Acquires 14,138 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,138 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of IEMG opened at $59.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.29 and a twelve month high of $60.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.51.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

