Hedges Asset Management LLC Has $604,000 Stock Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

Hedges Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,344,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $18,649,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 553.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

NYSE:KWEB opened at $34.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.69. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $24.68 and a 52 week high of $39.17.

