KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ) Receives $18.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZGet Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa America upgraded KANZHUN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of KANZHUN in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KANZHUN from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

Institutional Trading of KANZHUN

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in KANZHUN by 403.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KANZHUN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KANZHUN during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KANZHUN by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in KANZHUN by 3,115.4% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. 60.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KANZHUN Trading Up 0.4%

BZ opened at $17.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.15. KANZHUN has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $20.81.

About KANZHUN

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

