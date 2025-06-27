KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ) Receives $18.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa America upgraded KANZHUN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of KANZHUN in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KANZHUN from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th.
BZ opened at $17.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.15. KANZHUN has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $20.81.
Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.
