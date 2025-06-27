KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ) Receives $18.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa America upgraded KANZHUN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of KANZHUN in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KANZHUN from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in KANZHUN by 403.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KANZHUN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KANZHUN during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KANZHUN by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in KANZHUN by 3,115.4% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. 60.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BZ opened at $17.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.15. KANZHUN has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $20.81.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

