Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Buys New Stake in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth $1,499,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 59,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth $734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $70.54 on Friday. Regency Centers Corporation has a 12-month low of $61.21 and a 12-month high of $78.18. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.28.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $370.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Corporation will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Regency Centers from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regency Centers

In other Regency Centers news, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $301,205.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,518.36. This represents a 11.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

