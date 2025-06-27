Insider Selling: Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) CEO Sells 17,808 Shares of Stock

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) CEO Dan Paterson sold 17,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $91,355.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,894.07. This represents a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dan Paterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 16th, Dan Paterson sold 335 shares of Verastem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $1,892.75.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Dan Paterson sold 58,677 shares of Verastem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $477,044.01.

On Monday, May 5th, Dan Paterson sold 820 shares of Verastem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $5,986.00.

Verastem Stock Performance

Shares of Verastem stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Verastem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The stock has a market cap of $228.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average is $5.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.24). Sell-side analysts forecast that Verastem, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VSTM. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Verastem from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Verastem from an “outperform” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Verastem in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Verastem from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Institutional Trading of Verastem

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Verastem by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Verastem by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Verastem by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Verastem by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

