Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,380,000. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.2% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of REGN stock opened at $521.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.93. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $476.49 and a 1 year high of $1,211.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $555.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $634.70.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.83 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 31.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REGN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $917.00 to $804.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $633.00 to $560.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $958.00 to $755.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $822.58.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

