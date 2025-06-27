Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100,435 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Argus raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.0%

BMY opened at $46.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $63.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.02.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 87.62% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.40) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.88%.

Insider Activity at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. This trade represents a 5.36% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

