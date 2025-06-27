Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 246.5% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 115,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24,260.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $26.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average is $26.32. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $25.68 and a one year high of $27.06.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

