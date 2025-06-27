Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $7.28 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,618 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 33.3% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,104,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 620,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,489,992.56. This represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.82, for a total value of $249,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,537,578.68. This represents a 1.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,500 shares of company stock worth $5,236,245 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD stock opened at $107.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.15. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $119.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 51.93%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.53%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

