Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,093 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.2% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 250.0% during the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total transaction of $170,636,475.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 855,394 shares in the company, valued at $305,632,276.20. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,889,556. This represents a 18.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 833,509 shares of company stock valued at $278,648,925 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $325.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 179.00, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 2.47. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.00 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Tesla from $404.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Tesla from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Cfra Research downgraded Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.37.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

