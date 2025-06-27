Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 239.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of JAAA opened at $50.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.64. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.65 and a 1-year high of $51.05.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.