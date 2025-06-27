Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and traded as low as $0.74. Conifer shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 3,591 shares traded.
Conifer Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86.
Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 179.36% and a net margin of 33.54%.
Insider Transactions at Conifer
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conifer
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Conifer at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Conifer
Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. The company offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. It also underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.
