Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Trading 31.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 31.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.33 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.31 ($0.02). 13,034,063 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 379% from the average session volume of 2,721,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1 ($0.01).

Ariana Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £25.63 million, a PE ratio of 49,259.26 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.55.

Ariana Resources (LON:AAU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported GBX 0.18 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ariana Resources plc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ariana Resources Company Profile

In related news, insider Michael de Villiers purchased 1,783,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £17,833.33 ($24,472.80). 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ariana Resources is an AIM-listed mineral exploration and development company with an exceptional track record of creating value for its shareholders through its interests in active mining projects and investments in exploration companies. Its current interests include being a gold producer in Türkiye, a major gold development project in Zimbabwe that will become the Company’s flagship project over time, and copper-gold exploration and development projects across the portfolio.

