CCM Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CCMG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of CCM Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CCMG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 96,988 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 171% from the previous session’s volume of 35,749 shares.The stock last traded at $29.03 and had previously closed at $28.94.

CCM Global Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average of $27.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.81.

CCM Global Equity ETF Company Profile

The CCM Global Equity ETF (CCMG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that broadly invest in equity securities across all market capitalizations from around the world, including emerging markets. CCMG was launched on Jan 18, 2024 and is issued by CCM.

