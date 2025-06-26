Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Position Increased by KPP Advisory Services LLC

KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 198.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,094 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.3% of KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 14,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $162.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.69 and a 200-day moving average of $161.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.38 and a twelve month high of $176.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

