Austin Asset Management Co Inc Increases Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,825 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 0.3% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,207,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,103 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,141,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,478 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,691,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,951 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 16,327,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,627,000 after acquiring an additional 761,829 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 962,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,198,000 after purchasing an additional 500,054 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFEM opened at $29.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.71. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $29.46.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

