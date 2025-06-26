Golden State Equity Partners Sells 785 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Golden State Equity Partners cut its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Boeing were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 474.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $199.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.22. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $218.80. The company has a market capitalization of $150.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $729,151.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,950,356.13. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Melius upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $200.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.85.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

