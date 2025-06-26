Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,238.3% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB opened at $48.90 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.82 and a 200 day moving average of $49.53.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.