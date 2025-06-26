Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $22,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $233.78 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $190.27 and a 12-month high of $263.35. The company has a market capitalization of $231.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

