Capasso Planning Partners LLC Has $2.89 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,885 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 1.2% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $26.20 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.05.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

