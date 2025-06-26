The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.31.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $343.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $348.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.87. The company has a market cap of $86.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.21. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $292.33 and a 12-month high of $400.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 71.86% and a net margin of 11.63%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.87%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

