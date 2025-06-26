Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $619,000. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $202.33 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $205.24. The company has a market cap of $91.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.22.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.