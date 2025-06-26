KG&L Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $902,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 304.8% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 15,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.3%

GLD opened at $307.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $100.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $306.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.32. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $212.12 and a 52 week high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

