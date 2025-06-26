Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $25,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 138.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,944,000 after buying an additional 31,475 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 126,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,550,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $536,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 31,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,980,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $281.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $266.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.45. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $221.41 and a 12-month high of $282.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

