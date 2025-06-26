Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Holdings Lifted by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,277,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,295 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 4.2% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $25,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 172,381,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,055,000 after buying an additional 91,278,009 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,550,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,177,000 after buying an additional 12,054,059 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12,912.1% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 24,174,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,231,000 after buying an additional 23,988,859 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,502,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,455,000 after purchasing an additional 751,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,862,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,705,886 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $21.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.85. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $22.09.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.