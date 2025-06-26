Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.3% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,161,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,570,000 after purchasing an additional 103,116 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 145,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,151,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,223,000 after purchasing an additional 601,539 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of VTV opened at $174.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $278.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $182.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.35.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.