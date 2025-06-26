iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Kraft Davis & Associates LLC

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $13,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $179.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.19. The company has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.34 and a 12 month high of $187.26.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

