Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Sells 120 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 56.6% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $316.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.53.

Chubb Stock Down 1.4%

CB stock opened at $282.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $251.42 and a twelve month high of $306.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $287.87 and its 200-day moving average is $281.61.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.67%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, COO John W. Keogh bought 9,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $292.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,874,231.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,538 shares in the company, valued at $72,526,158.62. This represents a 4.13% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.