Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Raises Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,984 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $9,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 26,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,021,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 50,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of AVEM stock opened at $67.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.18. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.52 and a 12 month high of $68.38.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.