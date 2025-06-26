SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by SFG Wealth Management LLC.

SFG Wealth Management LLC. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 19,476 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,357,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,838,000 after acquiring an additional 21,774 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $853,000. Finally, AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $39.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.84. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $40.80.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

