Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,599,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $52,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 61,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 170,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 29,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $35.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.73 and a 200-day moving average of $34.11. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $36.66.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

