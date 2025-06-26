SOL Capital Management CO Has $1.70 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,257 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $104.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.33. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.29 and a 1-year high of $108.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.