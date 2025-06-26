Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) Holdings Lifted by Atala Financial Inc

Atala Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Roblox comprises 2.2% of Atala Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Atala Financial Inc’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Roblox by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.04.

Roblox Stock Performance

RBLX stock opened at $102.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.52. Roblox Corporation has a 12 month low of $35.27 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The company has a market capitalization of $69.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.70 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 22.94% and a negative return on equity of 442.68%. Roblox’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 21,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total transaction of $1,301,044.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,589,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,413,387.09. The trade was a 0.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $620,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,991,697.05. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,423,995 shares of company stock worth $553,916,033 over the last three months. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

