Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,377 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $415.44 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $308.67 and a 12-month high of $419.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $390.05. The stock has a market cap of $109.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

