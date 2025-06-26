LifeSteps Financial Inc. Has $204,000 Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. lessened its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 902.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 206,419,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,795,000 after purchasing an additional 185,825,669 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,164,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,114,000 after purchasing an additional 22,812,367 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 33,030,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,320,000 after purchasing an additional 890,971 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,345,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,620,000 after purchasing an additional 479,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,460,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,242,859 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $24.03 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $24.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average is $22.97. The company has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

