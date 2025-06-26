Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) is Family CFO Inc’s 9th Largest Position

Family CFO Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Family CFO Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,866,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,832,000 after buying an additional 91,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,919,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $82.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.99. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.66 and a one year high of $84.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.328 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

