Madrona Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Madrona Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 76.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,854 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 0.9% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Amundi raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 464.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the period. Stage Harbor Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,786,000 after purchasing an additional 109,730 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $107.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.03. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $108.24. The company has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.