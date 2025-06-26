Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,476 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 972.2% during the first quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $100,373.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,580. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $137.30 per share, with a total value of $6,865,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,716,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,614,763.40. This trade represents a 3.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $235.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Edward Jones raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Applied Materials from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.24.

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $183.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.67. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $255.89.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

