Goldstein Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Putney Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 322.2% during the first quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 740.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $815.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $729.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $718.87. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $578.51 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09. The company has a market cap of $320.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.74.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a return on equity of 51.82% and a net margin of 28.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $913.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

