Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) is KPP Advisory Services LLC’s 5th Largest Position

KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises 2.9% of KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $15,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $374,557,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,323,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,093 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $158,702,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,261,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,521,000 after acquiring an additional 717,591 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $137,690,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $222.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $165.72 and a 52 week high of $223.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.38.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3161 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

