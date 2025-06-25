YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,111,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 47,894,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,747 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,634,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,986.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,114,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,455,000 after purchasing an additional 415,821 shares during the period.

BSCP stock opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.44 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day moving average is $20.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.0735 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

