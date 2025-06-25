Sava Infond d.o.o. Takes Position in Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE)

Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new position in shares of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of SEA by 464.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in SEA by 474.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in SEA by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SE. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of SEA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Benchmark raised their target price on SEA from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.15.

SEA Price Performance

NYSE SE opened at $158.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $93.36 billion, a PE ratio of 111.61 and a beta of 1.64. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $172.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.69.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. SEA had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts predict that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

