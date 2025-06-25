Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77,240 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $40,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRNO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,256,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $902,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,301 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,227,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,987,000 after purchasing an additional 628,116 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,145,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,305,000 after purchasing an additional 210,696 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Terreno Realty by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,031,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Terreno Realty by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,845,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,150,000 after purchasing an additional 628,065 shares in the last quarter.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRNO has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Terreno Realty from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Terreno Realty Trading Up 0.9%

Terreno Realty stock opened at $58.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.87. Terreno Realty Corporation has a one year low of $48.18 and a one year high of $71.63.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 98.49%.

About Terreno Realty

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.