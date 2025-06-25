Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,178,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $219.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.67. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.21 and a 12-month high of $248.00. The stock has a market cap of $108.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 32.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $281.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.93.

In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $550,302.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,412. The trade was a 14.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,129,075. This represents a 31.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

