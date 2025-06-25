YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 7,459 The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 38,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 41.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Estee Lauder Companies Trading Down 2.2%

Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $77.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.12. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.37 and a 1 year high of $115.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.36. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.85%.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

