White Pine Investment CO Purchases 2,097 Shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

White Pine Investment CO boosted its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for 2.4% of White Pine Investment CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. White Pine Investment CO owned approximately 2.13% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $8,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $11,869,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,908,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JUST opened at $85.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.39. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $68.41 and a 12 month high of $87.46. The stock has a market cap of $453.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.00.

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

